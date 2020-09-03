Brit motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run
published : 3 Sep 2020 at 13:29
writer: Prasit Tangprasert
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A British national driving a motorcycle was killed by a hit-and-run driver at an intersection in Muang district late on Wednesday night.
Police and rescuers responded to a call to Phon Lan gate intersection, on Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road in tambon Nai Muang, about 11.35pm.
They found a male foreigner lying face down on the road in a pool of blood near a damaged motorcycle. The man had no pulse. Rescue workers immediately began CPR, but were unable to revive him, according to the police report.
The dead man was a British national, 43, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives. He had a meal with friends not far from the scene before the crash.
Police believed he was hit by a truck which was driven away afterwards. They were examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area.
The man's body was taken to Maharaj Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police investigation was continuing.
Rescue workers perform CPR on the unconscious British motorcyclist, but were unable to revive him. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
