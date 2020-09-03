Brit motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the hit-and-run at Phon Lan gate intersection in Muang Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday night. A British motorcyclist, aged 43, was killed.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A British national driving a motorcycle was killed by a hit-and-run driver at an intersection in Muang district late on Wednesday night.

Police and rescuers responded to a call to Phon Lan gate intersection, on Ratchasima-Chok Chai Road in tambon Nai Muang, about 11.35pm.

They found a male foreigner lying face down on the road in a pool of blood near a damaged motorcycle. The man had no pulse. Rescue workers immediately began CPR, but were unable to revive him, according to the police report.

The dead man was a British national, 43, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives. He had a meal with friends not far from the scene before the crash.

Police believed he was hit by a truck which was driven away afterwards. They were examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

The man's body was taken to Maharaj Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police investigation was continuing.