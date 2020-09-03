Prison inmate infected with Covid-19

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Covid-19 Situation Administration. (Bangkok Post file photo)

A male inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been moved from the prison to a hospital run by the Corrections Department.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Thursday the prisoner's first test for the Covid-19 virus returned positive.

The inmate, a 37-year-old man, was imprisoned at the Central Special Correctional Institution on drug charges on Aug 26 with 32 other prisoners, according to a report by the Disease Control Department.

The first test conducted by Mahidol University on Wednesday found he was infected with the virus and he was immediately transferred to the hospital that night.

The tests on the 32 others returned negative.

The Disease Control Department collected a sample from the patient on Thursday for a second test, to be done by the Department of Medical Science, for confirmation.

The Public Health Ministry and Disease Control Department said further details would be released later on Thursday.

If confirmed, the new case could end 100 days that Thailand had no local infections.