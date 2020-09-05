Seven new cases asymptomatic foreigners

Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday, all foreigners in alternative quarantine facilities from five countries.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the seven cases were asymptomatic. They are a Brazilian travelling from Indonesia and six other people travelling from their own countries — an American student, two Russians, two Indians, and one Bangladeshi man.

The Brazilian, 40, arrived in Thailand from Indonesia on Aug 20. He stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Sept 2, he tested positive for Covid-19.

The American student arrived in Thailand on Aug 24 and was sent to an alternative state quarantine in Bangkok. On Sept 3, she tested positive.

The two Russians — a 18-year-old student and a 45-year-old woman — arrived in Thailand on Aug 31 and were sent to a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. They tested positive on Sept 3.

The two Indians — a 43-year-old man and a 14-year-old student — arrived in Thailand on Sept 1 and were in a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Sept 1, they tested positive.

The Bangladeshi company employee, 24, arrived in Thailand on Sept 2. He stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Sept 3.

Total cases rose to 3,438 with 58 deaths since January. Of the accumulated cases, 3,279, or 95.38%, had recovered while 101 remained at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2, or 1.69% of all Covid-19 patients.

So far, the country has logged 2,445 locally transmitted infections and 500 cases in quarantine facilities.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 292,509 over the past 24 hours to 26.78 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 5,657 to 878,765.

The United States had the most cases at 6.4 million, up by 52,853. Brazil ranked second with 4.1 million cases, up by 45,651. India was third with 4 million cases, up by 87,115.

Thailand ranked 121st by the number of confirmed cases, the centre said.