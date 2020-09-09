More Thais flying to Phuket

Thani Chuangchu, director of Phuket international airport. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: More Thais are flying to this southern island resort province for a holiday, providing a boost for local tourism confidence, Phuket international airport director Thani Chuangchu said.

"During the four-day holiday (Sept 4-7), the number of arrivals per day surpassed the 10,000 mark. The highest - 10,133 - was on Sept 4, with all 85 flights fully loaded," he said.

"It's heartening to see that Thai people still want to make a tour to Phuket."

Plt Off Thani said that during August about 6,000 domestic passengers arrived in Phuket each day.

Domestic airlines currently flying to Phuket are Thai Smiles, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai VietJet Air and Bangkok Airways.



