Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ransomware attack on Saraburi hospital
Thailand
General

Ransomware attack on Saraburi hospital

published : 9 Sep 2020 at 11:36

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Dr Anant Kamolnet, director of Saraburi Hospital. (Photo: hospital's Facebook page)
Dr Anant Kamolnet, director of Saraburi Hospital. (Photo: hospital's Facebook page)

The director of Saraburi Hospital on Wednesday confirmed the hospital computer system had been attacked with ransomware, but said no demand for money was received.

Patients were being advised to bring their own medical records and old medicine packaging with them if they visit the hospital. 

Dr Anant Kamolnet, director of Saraburi Hospital in Muang district of Saraburi province, said  computer system crashed due to a ransomware attack.

He denied reports the hospital management received a demand for 200,000 bitcoins (about 63 billion baht) to have its database restored. 

No one had contacted the hospital to make a ransom demand, he said.

The hospital management announced on its Facebook page on Monday that a computer  crash had stalled systems at the hospital. Staff were trying their best to solve the problem.

It asked patients to bring their welfare cards, copies of referrals, ID cards, medicinal allergy cards, old prescriptions and drugs for reference if visiting the hospital.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Covid latest

One new case of coronavirus disease reported, a Japanese film producer already in quarantine in Bangkok, raising the total number to 3,447.

12:07
World

Kilometre-long slick left by burning oil tanker off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: A stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka that has been on fire since last week has left a kilometre-long slick across the Indian Ocean, the country's navy said on Wednesday, sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

11:45
Thailand

Prawit's mother dies at 99

Saisanee Wongsuwon, the mother of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, died of chronic kidney disease at King Mongkut Hospital on Tuesday night. She was aged 99 years.

11:36