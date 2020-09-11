Airport Rail Link asks SRT for fare discount extension

he operator of the Airport Rail Link has asked the State Railway of Thailand to grant a third extension of the fare discount until December. (Bangkok Post photo)

The operator of the Airport Rail Link (ARL) has asked the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to grant a third extension of the ARL fare discount until December.

Suthep Panpeng, director-general of the SRT Electrified Train Co, which operates the ARL service linking inner Bangkok with Suvarnabhumi airport, on Thursday said the request will be submitted to the SRT board this month. The SRT owns the ARL concession.

The first three-month fare discount ended in June before it was renewed. It is drawing to a close this month. The third discount extension would last until the end of December.

The discount has been popular with ARL users as it helps them save on the costs of commuting, according to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

The discount, which has attracted more people to use public transport services, applies to journeys outside peak hours -- 5.30am to 7am, 10am to 5pm and 8pm to midnight, from Monday to Friday. The fares of ARL Adult Card holders are reduced by 15-45 baht.

The scheme has caused the SRT to lose 350,000 baht in revenue on average each month since June. Mr Suthep said though the ARL has been operating for about a decade, there have been no hikes in fares to keep the service affordable.

The ARL said passengers have been satisfied with its service.

About 185 million people have used the ARL service, a number expected to increase to 200 million by the year end.