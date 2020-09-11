Section
Fire guts luxury vehicles at Bangkok garage
Thailand
Fire guts luxury vehicles at Bangkok garage

published : 11 Sep 2020 at 10:58

writer: Online Reporters

Fifteen luxury vehicles were destroyed by the fire at SY Auto Technic garage in Saphan Sung district, Bangkok, late on Thursday night. (Photo: JS100 Radio)
Fire gutted a luxury-car garage in Saphan Sung district of Bangkok on Thursday night, destroying 15 vehicles. Damage was estimated at 40 million baht.

The fire started about midnight at SY Auto Technic garage on a local road parallel to the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway.

Fire fighters called to the scene put out the blaze in about 30 minutes. They first had to direct water from high pressure hoses onto the flames from outside the locked compound.

They were able to enter the grounds only after the garage owner showed up and opened the gate.

The 15 destroyed vehicles included Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Toyota Alphard  cars.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

