Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2 Thai returnees only Covid cases Monday
Thailand
General

2 Thai returnees only Covid cases Monday

published : 14 Sep 2020 at 12:03

writer: Online reporters

Health officials check the temperature of a Khon Kaen United player in Khon Kaen on Saturday. The team played a warm-up match with Buriram United shortly before one of the former champions was found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)
Health officials check the temperature of a Khon Kaen United player in Khon Kaen on Saturday. The team played a warm-up match with Buriram United shortly before one of the former champions was found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

The government reported two new Covid-19 cases on Monday, both Thai nationals who were in quarantine after recently returning from overseas. The new cases raised the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,475. No new deaths were reported.

The first case was a man, 23, who returned to Thailand from the United States on Sept 5. He was found to have contracted the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The other patient was a woman, 29, who arrived back in the kingdom on Sept 7. She tested positive for the virus on Friday. 

The Disease Control Department said it was still waiting for the test results of 286 persons who had been in contact with or close to a Buriram United football player diagnosed with Covid-19.

The department has conducted tests on 441 persons, and all results so far -- 155 –have been negative.

Those testing negative included the players and staff of Buriram United, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol and Khon Kaen United, as well as passengers on the same flight as Uzbek player Akbar Ismatullaev, who was infected with the virus.

The Mitr Phol and Khon Kaen teahad played friendly matches against Buriram United before the season restarted on Saturday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+2 Thai imports

Government reports two new Covid-19 cases, both Thai nationals who returned from abroad; test results awaited from 286 in contact with infected Buriram United footballer.

12:03
World

Groundhog Day as British MPs feud over Brexit

LONDON: It'll be deja vu all over again as Britain's parliament on Monday renews battle over Brexit, with influential MPs up in arms over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to blow up an EU treaty.

11:45
Thailand

Tuk-tuk driver shot 9 times by rival

SONGKHLA: A tuk-tuk driver was fighing for his life in hospital on Monday after being shot nine times by a rival driver at Hat Yai railway station on Sunday.

11:28