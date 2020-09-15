Section
Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy
Thailand
General

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

published : 15 Sep 2020 at 11:58

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Holidaymakers return to Bangkok on Sept 7 at the end of the long weekend. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Holidaymakers return to Bangkok on Sept 7 at the end of the long weekend. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The cabinet is thinking about declaring another long holiday, to allow people to travel and boost sagging local economies, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Tuesday.

Mr Wissanu said the idea was floated by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Suitable dates had still to be decided. 

He agreed it should be a four-day holiday, including Saturday and Sunday. 

Mr Wissanau  thought it should be in a month without any scheduled public holidays, such as November. 

The Tourism and Sports Ministry would make the recommendation. Police would also be required to help with the traffic.

"The idea is for people to take a break and travel," he added.

The long weekend from Sept 4-7 saw many people heading for tourist attractions, injecting tens of millions of baht into local business economies. 


