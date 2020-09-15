Section
Apirat, corrections chief named Lord Chamberlain deputies
Thailand
General

published : 15 Sep 2020 at 14:20

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Army commander Gen Apirat Kongsompong (left) and Corrections Department director-general Naras Savestanan will become deputies to the Lord Chamberlain from Oct 1.
His Majesty the King has appointed retiring army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong and Corrections Department director-general Naras Savestanan as deputies of the Lord Chamberlain.

The Royal Household Bureau announced on Saturday that His Majesty the King approved the transfers of both men to the newly created positions. Their status will change to palace officials after they retire.

The transfers will take effect on Sept 30. Lord Chamberlain ACM Satitpong Sukvimol signed the announcement.

Both Gen Apirat and Pol Col Naras were from Class 20 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and will retire next month.

