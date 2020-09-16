Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Park litterbugs have nasty surprise arriving by mail
Thailand
General

Park litterbugs have nasty surprise arriving by mail

published : 16 Sep 2020 at 06:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Tuesday suggested Khao Yai National Park officials go to the post office and mail a load of rubbish to litterbugs.

Mr Varawut was being scathing in his criticism of tourists, who rented campsite space at the park last weekend.

"The park provides rental tents and facilities to every tourist," Mr Varawut posted on his Facebook page.

"Therefore, please don't forget to put your rubbish in the bins provided before leaving, in order to avoid endangering the wild animals.

"In this case, I would post every bit of that rubbish back to those tourists as a souvenir."

Mr Varawut was reacting to photographs posted on Facebook by a user called "Chut Tang Camp" (tent camping spot).

They showed some of the rubbish that was left behind in two tents in Khao Yai on Saturday.

Officials are reported to have verified the accuracy of the post.

The Facebook post also included a photo of a parcel being loaded with rubbish and being sent back to the tourists.

The photo blurred the name of the recipient, displaying only an address in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Park officials are also reported to have lodged a complaint with police regarding the tourists, alleging they violated the 2019 National Park Act by littering Khao Yai and damaging its ecology.

First-time offenders can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to 500,000 baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

Madonna to direct own biopic

NEW YORK: Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life -- and the final product should meet with her approval as she is bringing it to the screen herself.

06:53
Thailand

Park litterbugs have nasty surprise arriving by mail

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Tuesday suggested Khao Yai National Park officials go to the post office and mail a load of rubbish to litterbugs.

06:44
Business

FTI wants to extend debt programme

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) plans to ask the Bank of Thailand to extend the debt moratorium scheme, which will end next month, for another two years.

06:33