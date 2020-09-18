Section
Govt aid for THAI's layoffs?
Thailand
General

Govt aid for THAI's layoffs?

published : 18 Sep 2020 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Former employees of Wingspan Services, a subsidiary of Thai Airways International, converge on Government House to air their grievances on Thursday. Chanat Katanyu
The State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation (Serc) on Thursday urged the government to secure financial assistance for the almost 2,600 workers laid off by Wingspan Services, a subsidiary of Thai Airways International (THAI).

About 150 former Wingspan workers and Serc secretary-general Savit Kaewwan submitted a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House through Suporn Atthawong, vice minister to the PM's Office.

The letter stated that Wingspan had sacked 2,598 employees, effective on Sept 1, because THAI flights have remained suspended since the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline has suffered staggering losses, which have had a direct knock-on effect on Wingspan, which provides personnel recruitment services for the national carrier.

Wingspan, which employed 3,320 people, suspended its staff on April 1.

