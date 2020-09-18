Heavy rain in Northeast as storm moves in

The centre of Khon Kaen was flooded after heavy rain on Friday morning. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

Heavy rain was reported in the Northeast overnight and on Fiday morning, and flooding in some areas, with Tropical Storm Noul expected to move into the region from Vietnam on Friday evening.

A storm hit Khon Kaen province about 4am on Friday. Some roads in the northeastern provincial capital were flooded during morning rush hours.

Roads were under water in Khon Kaen municipality, and flooding on Ban Kok Road was 30-50 centimetres deep. Few shoppers were in evidence at local stores, as commuters and students found travelling difficult.

Khon Kaen governor Somsak Jangtrakul said the storm had a serious impact on the province. Local officials were offering quick help to affected people, he said.

Heavy rain was reported overnight and continuing in the morning in Buri Ram province.

It rained lightly in Nakhon Phanom province in the morning, but the forecast was for heavier falls later in the day.

Governor Siam Sirimongkol put local district officials on standby to provide assistance as needed.

He said if there was flooding the impact would be manageable because the level of the Mekong River remained low. He hoped the storm would relieve water shortage in Nakhon Phanom.

Somsak Khaosuwan, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said on Friday morning that Tropical Storm Noul was 170 kiometres east of Danang at 4am, and movng westwards.

It would land in Danang and reach the northeastern Thai province of Mukdahan on Friday evening. The storm would then pass through the North and enter Myanmar on the weekend.

He warned of heavy rain, flash floods and runoff nationwide. The Northeast woud be hit first and other regions afterwards, Mr Somsak said.

He dismissed earlier warnings about the possibility of the storm developing into a typhoon.