MRT station guard caught photographing women

BEM files police complaint after photos with obscene captions posted on Twitter

Bangkok Expressway and Metro says the security guard who photographed women at the Lat Phrao MRT station has been suspended and banned from all MRT stations. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc says it has taken legal action against a security guard for taking photos of female passengers and posting them online with obscene messages.

The MRT operator said it lodged a complaint with the Sutthisan police station on Friday after learning of the guard’s actions.

The company said the man was found to have taken photos of women at the Lat Phrao MRT station and posted them on a Twitter account along with ugly messages.

BEM told the company that employed the guard to suspend him, and he was banned from entering all MRT stations from Friday, it added.

The Twitter account, @Xt22iANU3LkmqIN, showed several pictures of the female passengers on the platforms of Lat Phrao station with obscene messages before it was closed.

The company apologised for the incident and promised stricter measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

Lat Phrao station is on the Blue Line.