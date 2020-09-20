Section
200kg of 'ice' seized from abandoned warehouse
200kg of 'ice' seized from abandoned warehouse

Drugs found in Chon Buri have street value of about B150m

published : 20 Sep 2020 at 10:25

writer: Online Reporters

CHON BURI: About 200 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine were found around in an abandoned warehouse in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district on Saturday, Siamrath online reported.

Officers on a routine crime prevention patrol reported that a number of black plastic bags were found at several spots in the undergrowth around the warehouse at Moo 4 village around 3.30pm, said Pol Col Patanachai Pamonpiboon, the Bang Lamung police chief.

He ordered the police to cordon off the area.

A team of forensic and local police officers later arrived at the warehouse and collected a number of black plastic bags from six different spots. The bags contained about 200kg of crystal meth in total with a street value of about 150 million baht.

An investigation is under way to find the source of the drugs.


