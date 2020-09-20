Section
Storm breaks off entire section of island
Thailand
General

Storm breaks off entire section of island

published : 20 Sep 2020 at 16:17

writer: Supapong Chaolan

A large section of Ko Hintaek in the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park has split off from the rest of the island. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)
SURAT THANI: A large section of an island in the Mu Ko Angthong National Marine Park has split off from the main island, probably because heavy rain and strong waves caused limestone to crumble into the sea, according to park chief Piya Nunil.

Mu Ko Angthong is a marine national park in the Gulf of Thailand in Ko Samui district. The park covers a total area of 102 square kilometres and comprises 42 islands. The islands in the Mu Ko Angthong National Marine Park are made of limestone that dates from about 260 million years ago.

The southwest part of Ko Hintaek, one of the park's islands, sheared off from the rest of the island -- about 15-20% of the total area.

Mr Piya said the phenomenon might have been caused by erosion sparked by heavy rain and strong ocean waves. 

A warning his been issued for boats to keep a safe distance from Ko Hintaek for safety reason, as chunks of limestone are still breaking off and falling into the sea, Mr Piya said.

