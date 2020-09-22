Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

Travellers return to Bangkok at Hua Lampong railway station at the end of the long-weekend holiday early this month. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The cabinet on Wednesday approved two long-weekend holidays, one in November and the other in December, proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to spur the economy.

The first break is November 19-22, with Thursday the 19th and Friday the 20th to be declared special public holidays.

In December, Monday the 7th -- originally a holiday in lieu of the 5th, National Father's Day. which falls on Saturday -- is to be deferred to Friday the 11th instead in order to create a long holiday Dec 10-13. Dec 10 is Constitution Day.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said before the cabinet meeting that he hoped the long holidays would help spur domestic tourism and the economy.



