Two long weekends 'to boost economy'

Two long-weekend holidays approved by the cabinet yesterday are meant to stimulate tourism, says Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The two holidays were proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The first is Nov 19-22, with Thursday the 19th and Friday the 20th to be declared special public holidays. Those holidays will coincide with a school break from Nov 13-Dec 1, when families will be able to take trips together, Gen Prayut said.

The school break was pushed back from next month to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the current school term to start late.

Monday, Dec 7 was originally a holiday in lieu of Father's Day on Dec 5, which falls on a Saturday.

That holiday has therefore been put back to Friday, Dec 11.

That means it will create a long holiday from Dec 10-13.

Dec 10 is Constitution Day.

Gen Prayut said those state agencies which provide essential public services must retain some staff to work during both long weekends.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn also said before the cabinet meeting that he hoped the two holidays would help spur the economy, domestic tourism in particular.