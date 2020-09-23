Aircraft mechanic killed in expressway crash

The wreckage of a BMW after it rammed into a median barrier on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

An airline mechanic was killed on Wednesday morning after the car he was driving rammed into a median barrier on an expressway in Bangkok's Pathumwan area. The impact split the luxury vehicle in half.

Pol Lt Col Chatchai Iam-ong, an investigator at Thang Duan 1 police station, said the crash occurred at around 3am on the right lane of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway to Dao Khanong, about 500 metres from the Phra Ram 4 tollgate.

When police, a rescue unit of the Por Teck Tung Foundation, expressway rescuers and doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital arrived at the scene, they found the severed BMW 523i and the body of the driver, who was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact.

The driver was identified later as Thitikul Muanthom, 25, a mechanic of an airline. The body was sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy.

Patarapol Muanthom, 28, the elder brother of Thitikul, said he learned that his brother went to Thong Lor area for some business after work. The accident took place while he was on the way back home in Thung Khru area.

Pol Lt Col Chatchai said Thitikul might have been driving at a high speed when the car crashed into the barrier.

They were checking the footage of security cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.



