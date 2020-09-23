Three new Covid-19 cases, all returnees

Village health volunteers attend a meeting on Covid-19 control in Nonthaburi province on Monday. Their roles are recognised for effectively controlling the disease in the country. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported three new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, all quarantined returnees from Japan and France, raising the total to 3,514 cases.

Of the new cases, two were from Japan — a 39-year-old company employee and a 53-year-old maid, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

They arrived on Monday and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive on the same day.

The other new case is a male student, 22, who arrived from France last Friday on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Chon Buri and was found to be infected in his first test on Monday.

The three new cases were asymptomatic.

Covid-19 infection rates were 2.1% among 3,828 arrivals from Japan and 0.2% among 411 arrivals from France.

Of 3,514 cases to date, 3,345 (95.2%) recovered, including two released over the past 24 hours, 110 remain in hospitals and the death toll is unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 276,367 cases in 24 hours to 31.8 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 5,721 to 975,465. The United States had the most cases at 7.1 million, up by 35,696, and the most deaths at 205,471, up by 965.

India came second with 5.64 million, up by 80,391, and 90,021 deaths, up by 1,056. Brazil ranked third with 4.59 million, up by 35,252, and 138,159 deaths, up by 809. Thailand ranked 135th.