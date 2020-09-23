2m meth pills seized, no arrests

Police put on display packs of methamphetamine pills, about 2 million in total, seized from an abandoned pickup truck at a petrol station in Bang Saphan Noy district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on Tuesday night. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Police have seized over 2 million methamphetamine pills during the search of an abandoned pickup truck in a petrol station in Bang Saphan Noy district.

The seizure was made after Bang Saphan Noy police received a tip-off from the 2nd division of the Narcotic Suppression Bureau (NSB) that a pick-up suspected of delivering a quantity of drugs was passing Bang Saphan Noy district, heading for the South.

On Tuesday night, a police team led by Pol Lt Col Ekarat Hoonngam, deputy chief of Bang Saphan Noy police, spotted the pickup truck which matched the decription given by the NSB. It was turning left to a petrol station in tambon Chang Raek.

The police followed it to the petrol station and found the vehicle in the parking area but there was no one in it. The driver was believed to have fled, leaving a number of cardboard boxes in the rear of the vehicle.

In a subsequent search, the police uncovered a total of 2,002,000 meth pills in the boxes.

A bank deposit passbook, two identification cards and some other documents were found in the vehicle.

The seized drugs and documens were handed over to the NSB for examination.