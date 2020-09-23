Section
Wild elephant electrocuted at caravan park
Thailand
General

published : 23 Sep 2020 at 17:02

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The dead bull elephant, found elecrocuted at the Caravans Club Thailand resort in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wild bull elephant was found dead, believed electrocuted by substandard electrical wiring, at a caravan park near Khao Yai National Park on Wednesday morning.

Khao Yai National Park chief Narin Pinsakul said the elephant died at the Caravans Club Thailand resort on Thanarat Road in tambon Moo See of Pak Chong district.

The dead elephant had long tusks and was about 30 years old.

Officials examined the property and found the wiring of the electricity supply to the caravans  was substandard. 

Electricity must be connected safely, with circuit breakers, and the caravans must be properly earthed, he said.

The national park office had already filed a complaint with police, seeking the prosecution of the property owner, Mr Narin said.

There are many caravans at the resort property, which is about 200 metres from the park boundary and about one kilometre from the park entrance.

