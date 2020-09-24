Vendors 'here to stay': BMA

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) insists major street vendor sites on Yaowarat Road and Khao San Road will be permitted to trade.

"City Hall will not wipe out all street vendors," deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said.

"Major street vending spots in Yaowarat Road and Khao San Road will remain as they are -- unique and highly significant for tourism and community identity."

Mr Sakoltee held a press conference yesterday to allay concerns of street vendors following a cabinet decision on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved a BMA proposal to regulate street vendors.

City Hall proposed to conduct three phases of street vendor regulation over three years.

For the first six months, the BMA will order all 50 districts to cancel street vendor sites and provide alternative spaces, likely to be state plots, and will stop collecting rental space fees.

For the second phase, the BMA will form a committee to decide on the location of new trading areas in 50 districts. For the final phase, the BMA will revise laws on public health and the environment to manage street vendors.

He said the BMA ordered 50 district offices to locate 4-metre-wide footpaths to find possible sites for food vendors to trade.

The BMA has already approved three new permitted areas in Bang Khunthian, Phaya Thai, and Prawet districts which will be opened next month.

City Hall is considering opening new street vendor sites in Chatuchak, Klong Toey and Bang Kho Laem districts.

"So, street vendors who have lost space in the cancelled areas can move to the new market spaces without paying rental fees," Mr Sakoltee said, explaining the move.