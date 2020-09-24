Heavy rain continues until Tuesday

Rescue workers are on duty in runoff-hit Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi, on Thursday morning. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Heavy rain will continue until Tuesday after it caused runoff and floods in several provinces from Wednesday night, according to the weatherman.

The Meteorological Department said on Thursday that rain would continue due to a monsoon trough above the lower North, Central Plains and Northeast since Wednesday.

It rained heavily in many parts of the country from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Floods were reported in downtown Chiang Mai on Wednesday morning and there was runoff from Wang Kaew waterfall in Lampang province.

Runoff was also reported from the Khao Yai National Park to Ban Koh Moi village in Prachantakham district of Prachin Buri.

In Kanchanaburi province, runoff from the Khuean Srinagarindra National Park hit areas in tambon Hin Dat of Thong Phaphum district. The Hin Dat hot spring was also flooded.

In Bangkok, heavy rain caused floods in many areas on Wednesday night. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on Thursday that heavy rain — 100 millimetres in 15 minutes — had caused flooding in Din Daeng, Huai Khwang and Phaya Thai districts.