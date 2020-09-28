Emergency decree extension, new visas approved

Children fly a kite at Cha-am beach in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province on Saturday. The Covid-19 panel extended the emergency decree for another month ahead of the government allowing some tourists to enter the kingdom. (Reuters photo)

The government will extend the state of emergency through October and approve special tourist visas starting next month after a six-month gap, say ministers.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday approved the extension through Oct 31, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The panel also approved special tourist visas for foreign tourists starting next month, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said.

After the panel endorsed the measures, the cabinet will likely give them the final green light on Tuesday.

The one-month extension to the state of emergency would be the sixth since the initial order in March. The emergency rules allow the government to enforce mandatory quarantines and streamline disease-control plans without multiple approvals from various agencies. The measures were set to end on Wednesday.

Thailand has managed to control the coronavirus outbreak quickly and to gradually restart most parts of its economy since May. It has so far reported 3,545 cases and 59 deaths, and the majority of its recent cases were found in state quarantine.

However, the economy, which is also reliant to manufacturing, is on track for its worst contraction on record as the pandemic disrupted international trade and travel.

The limited number of visas to foreign visitors is aimed at testing the nation’s readiness for a wider tourism reopening in the coming months as part of its efforts to boost the ailing sector. The government wants some foreign visitors to return because they made up two-thirds of the country’s tourism receipts before the pandemic, and many businesses are struggling to survive a long period without foreign visitors.



Seeking balance

The country is trying to strike a balance between minimising risks of infections and reopening for foreign visitors who could help rescue its economy. Foreigners who wish to visit the country will need to seek a special visa, get tested for Covid-19 before departure, and agree to more tests and a quarantine upon arrival.

While the government said that there’s some interest from groups to want to stay in the country long-term, critics said the programme might be too costly for many visitors, who need to pay for health insurance that can cover at least $100,000 in Thailand, a hotel quarantine and charter or private flights.

Tourism is an important part of the economy, contributing to about one-fifth of its gross domestic product. The pandemic has devastated the industry, which provided more than 3 trillion baht in revenue from about 40 million foreign visitors in 2019.