'Khru Jum' acknowledges child abuse charges

Ornuma "Khru Jum" Plodprong, 30, left, reports to police at Chaiyaphreuk station police station in Nonthaburi on Tuesday to acknowledge child abuse charges.(Supplied photo)

NONTHABURI: A woman teacher sacked from a large private school for allegedly beating a kindergarten pupil reported to police on Tuesday to acknowledge two counts of physically abusing a child.

Ornuma "Khru Jum" Plodprong, 30, reported to Chaiyaphreuk station police station, where Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarupporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, was meeting investigators in the case.

Ms Oruma faces charges after videos of young children being hit repeatedly by a teacher at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Pak Kret district went viral online.

She refused to answer reporters' questions and was immediately taken to an interrogation room.

Pol Maj Gen Paisarn Wongwatcharamongkol, chief of Nonthaburi police, said two charges had been laid against Ms Ornuma - assault and violating the Child Protection Act.

Charges for alleged offences under the Teachers Act would be brought later, he said

Charges may also be filed against the woman by eight parents, he said.

Last week, several videos were widely shared online in which a teacher was seen on several occasions assaulting kindergarten 1 pupils at the school. One video, from closed-circuit TV in the classroom, showed the teacher pushing a girl to the floor and pulling her hair in the presence of teaching assistants, who failed to intervene.

Angry parents went to the school and confronted the teacher in the videos, identified as Ornuma "Khru Jum" Plodprong, on Sept 25.

The Office of the Private Education Commission (Opec) has set up a special committee to investigate all 42 Sarasas private schools for more cases of student abuse.

Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School expressed regret over the incident and sacked Ms Ornuma, who it turned out is not a qualified teacher.

Video below: Sacked teacher Ornuma "Khru Jum" Plodprong, 30, wearing a face mask, blue T-shirt and a cap, reports to police on Tuesday to acknowlege child abuse charges. She was allegedly seen in videos beating kindergarten pupils at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphreuk School in Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district. (Video supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)