Hunters search swamp for wounded croc
Thailand
General

published : 1 Oct 2020 at 12:15

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The escaped crocodile, about 120 cemtimetres long, is spotted in a swamp in Nakhon Ratchasima's TheKham Sakae Saeng district on Wednesday. (Photo: Supplied/Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Hunters were searching for a wounded crocodile that was shot after escaping from a breeding farm in Kham Sakae Saeng district.

The reptile dashed to freedom while farm employees were moving some of the reptiles to another pond. 

Local residents later reported seeing a crocodile about 1.2 metres long in nearby Huay Hua Bueng swamp in tambon Pha-ngad. 

Photos of it were widely shared online, and residents worried about being attacked. Police asked the Hook 31 rescue unit to help them catch it. 

Hunters spotted the reptile on Wednesday in the middle of the swamp, eating a bait that had been laid out for it. One person fired a shot at the croc, and it rolled over and submerged. 

It was feared the reptile was only wounded and could become aggressive. They searched for it into the night without success, and the hunt resumed on Thursday morning. 

Local officials were to inspect the ponds and fences at the crocodile farm on Thursday.

Hunters search for the wounded crocodile in the swamp in Kham Sakae Saeng district, Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)


