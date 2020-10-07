Pattaya light railway plans take shape

An artist's impression of a Pattaya monorail system. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Chon Buri: A feasibility study on a light rail network for Pattaya is nearly complete and will be submitted to the city's council and the cabinet for consideration soon, the study's coordinator said.

According to Siraphop Suwannakase, the study and public hearings have concluded that a monorail would suit Pattaya the most rather than trams.

Designs for the network and the routes were currently being looked at.

Pattaya deputy mayor Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the city would want to keep land appropriation to a minimum.

Most of the proposed project's stakeholders have already agreed to the construction of a 8.3-km route called the "Green Line" with 13 stations.

The Green Line will connect the city's main train station to proposed high-speed rail line, Mr Siraphop said.

Fares on the proposed monorail are expected to start at 16 baht for the first kilometre and not exceed 45 baht across the whole route, he said.

Mr Siraphop said the Green Line is one of several lines for the network which would be introduced in three phases.

The first from 2020-2026 will map out the routes and start the construction of the Green and Purple routes.

The second phase, from 2027-2031, will involve completing construction of the Purple Line which will run from the Nong Prue municipality to Muang Pattaya 8 School, he said.

The third phase, from 2032-2036, will construct the Red Line which will pass along Jomthien Sai 2 Road, Pattaya Sai 2 Road and Dolphin Circle, he said. Electric monorail tracks will be constructed along an elevated reinforced concrete beam, he said.

The 20.8-billion-baht project will include the construction of a park & ride parking building on an area of over 40 rai. A shopping mall, hotel, condominium and sky park will also be built nearby.

Actual construction could start as early as 2023, if it receives cabinet approval, a senior Pattaya city official said.

The monorail project is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor Committee's plan to develop the three eastern provinces of Rayong, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri.

It also seeks to construct a high-speed train line to connect major three airports, expand U-Tapao International Airport and develop the region's overall logistics system.