Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Poll: Majority disagree with reopening country to tourists
Thailand
General

Poll: Majority disagree with reopening country to tourists

published : 7 Oct 2020 at 10:11

writer: Online Reporters

A majority of people disagree with reopening the country to foreign tourists for fear of a second wave of Covid-19, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The random survey was conducted on Oct 1-2 on 1,318 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

They were asked about the "special tourist visa" scheme allowing long-term stays by foreigners after 14 days in quarantine. The scheme is to be launched on Oct 8.

A majority, 56.98%, of respondents disagreed with it. Of these 40.21% were in total disagreement for fear of a second wave of Covid-19, saying they wanted the country to maintain its record of being able to contain the virus, while 16.77% disagreed to  lesser degree, saying they did not have total confidence in the government's preventive measures.

On the other side, 42.26% agreed with it, saying it would help spur the economy, revive tourism-related business and inject money into circulation, but there must be effective preventive measures in place.

The rest, 0.76%, had no comment or were not interested.

Asked which of the three groups - those arriving by air, by land via border checkpoints and by land through natural border crossings - they fear would bring Covid-19 into the country, 50.23% said all three groups were equally a threat; 31.11% pointed to those arriving by land via natural border passes; 10.54% pointed to the group arriving by air; 4.10% said none of them was a threat; 3.72% said arriving by land via border checkpoints; and 0.30% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked about their confidence in the government's ability to effectively prevent the spread of Covid-19 when the country is reopened to foreign tourists, a clear majority, 62.61%, said "no". Of these, 35.43% were not quite confident because most of the new cases were returnees from abroad, while 26.18% had no confidence at all in the government's preventive measures.

On the other side, 25.04% said they had moderate confidence in the government while 11.91% had strong confidence in it.

The rest, 1.44%, had no comment or were not interested.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (10)
MOST RECENT
World

China's experimental Covid-19 vaccine appears safe, researchers say

SINGAPORE: A Chinese experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences was shown to be safe in an early stage clinical trial, researchers said.

11:46
World

14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Australian study

SYDNEY: The world's sea floor is littered with an estimated 14 million tonnes of microplastics, broken down from the masses of rubbish entering the oceans every year, according to Australia's national science agency.

11:45
Business

BoT needed to save limited ammunition - minutes

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) saw a need to preserve limited monetary policy room to use at the most effective time, when it kept its benchmark rate steady at a record low last month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

11:22