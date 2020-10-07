Suspected wildlife trader caught

Yusup Sae Ma after he was arrested in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani on Wednesday by Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression police. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

A suspected wildlife trader was arrested in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday morning, Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression sub-division 4 commander Pol Col Sanuwong Khongkha-in said.

Pol Col Sanuwong said Yusup Sae Ma, 70, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in 2015 by the Mae Sot Court for illegal possession of the carcass of a protected wild animal with intent to sell.

Mr Yusup was arrested at a house in tambon Khlong Nueng of Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district.

Pol Col Sanuwong said that on Nov 11, 2015 police arrested a group of suspects with the carcass of a female tiger at the Huay Hin Fon checkpoint in Mae Sot district. The carcass was in a foam box in the boot of their car.

The suspects said the tiger was shot and dressed by a hunter in Huay Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani province.

The carcass was sold to a wildlife trader in Mae Sot, Tak, for 80,000 baht. It was being delivered to a foreign buyer.

Pol Col Sanuwong said if delivered the price would go up to about 700,000 baht, because tiger bone, skin, teeth and claws were in high demand in the illegal market.

The hunter and several other people involved were caught. Mr Yusup remained free until Wednesday morning.

Mr Yusup told police he was a rice trader in Mae Sot. He acted only as an interpreter in talks with the foreigner over the sale of the carcass.

He was being investigated.