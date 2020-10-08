Drunk cabbie attacked car with knife

The taxi driver, holding a long knife, stands defiantly in front of the victim's car on Rattanathibet Road in Muang district, Bangkok, on Tuesday night. (Screenshot from a video on Pum Wachrasuk's Facebook page)

A drunk taxi driver who attacked another vehicle with a long knife after a minor accident has been charged with damaging property, reckless driving causing damage and illegally carrying a weapon.

Suwisit Chaengpradit, 38, turned himself in at Bang Sri Muang police station in Muang district of Nonthaburi to acknowledge the charges on Thursday.

The charges follow a social media post by Wachrasuk Wichitkan, 28, who said a taxi clipped the side of his car on Rattanathibet Road in Muang district of Nonthaburi on Tuesday night.

He followed the taxi, which stopped and he pulled up behind it, and they discussed the incident.

The taxi driver, who appeared drunk, at first apologised and explained he was rushing to see his wife.

Mr Wachrasuk said that while he was calling his insurance agent, his wife saw the cabbie collect a long knife from the taxi.

The couple retreated inside their car, where their 10-year-old daughtre as waiting, and then watched as the ranting taxi driver repeatedly hit the bonnet with his big knife.

They drove off, went to a police station and filed a complaint.

Mr Suwisit apologised to the victim on Thursday and explained that he had quarrelled with his wife over the payment of instalments on their house and the taxi, and had been drinking before the incident.

He said that as a cab driver he felt he needed the knife in the vehicle for self-defence.

Thai media reported that the cabbie also faces being fined by the Land Transport Department for offences that include having a public transport vehicle driver's licence that expired in 2015.