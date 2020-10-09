Policeman killed, soldiers wounded in Pattani

A member of a security patrol wounded by gunmen in Sai Buri district, Pattani, on Friday morning is taken into a hospital for treatment.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A police officer was shot dead and two members of a patrol providing security for teachers wounded in Sai Buri district of Pattani on Friday morning.

About 7.50am, in tambon Bang Kao of Sai Buri district, gunmen ambushed a teacher protection team travelling on motorcycles, Pol Capt Veerasak Suwannakhom, deputy investigation chief for Sai Buri, said.

Pol Sgt Watchara Chaikaew, 33, was shot in the cheek while volunteer Sutthichai Yawa, 35, was hit in the right shin. They were admitted to a hospital.

Shortly afterwards, a bomb exploded nearby, killing a police officer.