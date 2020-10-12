Girl, 2, among 5 infected returnees Monday
published : 12 Oct 2020 at 11:58
writer: Online reporters
Thailand on Monday reported five new coronavirus cases, all Thai nationals returning from overseas, raising the total to 3,641. No new deaths were reported.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new cases had flown in from Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and the UK.
A 20-year-old man returned from Hong Kong on Sept 29 and was found to be infected on his second test despite showing no symptoms.
A 23-year-old female student flew back from the United States on Thursday and tested positive on arrival. She said she had lost her sense of smell.
A 47-year-old man returned from Singapore on Friday and tested positive on arrival.
The final two cases returned from the United Kingdom on Oct 5 and were found to be infected on Saturday. They were a feverish woman, 52, and an unrelated two-year-old girl who was asymptomatic.