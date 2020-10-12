Girl, 2, among 5 infected returnees Monday

Section
Thailand
General

published : 12 Oct 2020 at 11:58

writer: Online reporters

A man walks along an empty Patong beach in Phuket which has seen a lack of tourists due to ongoing restrictions relating to the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, on Oct 1, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Thailand on Monday reported five new coronavirus cases, all Thai nationals returning from overseas, raising the total to 3,641. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new cases had flown in from Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and the UK. 

A 20-year-old man returned from Hong Kong on Sept 29 and was found to be infected on his second test despite showing no symptoms.

A 23-year-old female student flew back from the United States on Thursday and tested positive on arrival. She said she had lost her sense of smell.

A 47-year-old man returned from Singapore on Friday and tested positive on arrival. 

The final two cases returned from the United Kingdom on Oct 5 and were found to be infected on Saturday. They were a feverish woman, 52, and an unrelated two-year-old girl who was asymptomatic.

