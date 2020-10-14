Motorcyclist dies in Pattaya accident

The crashed motorycle lies on the road at the curve in front of a condominium complex on Jomtien Sai 2 road in Pattaya after hitting a median-strip tree, killing the driver, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit a median-strip tree in Pattaya on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred about 7.30am at a curve on Jomtien Sai 2 road, in front of Lumpini Condominium, in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Witnesses said the motorcycle veered off the road at a curve and hit a palm tree on the median strip.

Emergency responders found the dead driver face down on the road about 10 metres from his bike, a damaged Kawasaki Ninja 250cc.

The man was later identified as Wetpisit Satitnapa, 24.

Rungnapa Chanthamud, 25, a road sweeper, said she saw the man riding his motorbike along the road almost every day. Most of the time he was going at high speed and not wearing a safety helmet.

The body was sent to Bang Lamung Hospital for post-mortem examination.



