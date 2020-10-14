Six jailed over death of 'pretty' girl Lunlabelle

Rachadech "Nam Oun" Wongthabut, left, at Bukkhalo police station in Bangkok in September last year. (Bangkok Post file photo).

The Thon Buri Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a "pretty boy" to eight years in prison and five other defendants to five years and four months each over the death of fellow product presenter Thitima Noraphanphiphat, 26, alias Lunlabelle, in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province, in September last year.

They were arraigned in court on charges laid by state prosecutors and Thitima's mother.

The first defendant was Rachadech "Nam Oun" Wongthabut, 27. The other five were Chaipol Phanna, 30; Natee Sathitpongsathaporn, 34; Pikulthong Boonpa, 25, who was Chaipol's girlfriend; Krisda Lohitdee, 28; and Koses Ritnithirerk, 36.

Rachadech was charged with illegal assembly and the detention of Thitima for purposes of sexual abuse and forcefully depriving her of her freedom, leading to her death.

Thitima worked as a product presenter, also know as a "pretty". Rachadech was in the same business.

On Sept 16, 2019 the six defendants organised a drinking party at house number 100/199 in Prueksa 3 Housing Estate in tambon Bang Khu Rat, Bang Bua Thong district.

They hired Thitima, 26, paying her 3,500 baht to serve drinks, be a dance partner and participate in drinking sessions.

During the party, Thitima was induced to drink until she became senseless.

Rachadech then fondled her body in an obscene and indecent manner while she was in no condition to give any resistance. Rachadech later carried Thitima out of the house to his car and took her to a condominium in Dao Khanong area, in Thon Buri district.

There, he took her up to his room on the sixth floor around 6pm.

Recordings from the condominium security cameras showed Rachadech later carrying Thitima into the ground floor lobby and placing her on a sofa about 2am.

Thitima was found dead on the sofa by a security guard later that morning.

The other five defendants were charged with conspiring with Rachadech to sexually abuse Thitima, leading to her death.

Thirty prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses were called during the trial. Footage of security cameras, videos from mobile phones of the six defendants, copies of their conversations on the Line chat app, autopsy and laboratory reports and other evidence were examined.

The court found the six defendants guilty as charged.

Rachadech was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and the five others each to five years and four months in jail.

The six defendants were also ordered to pay compensation of 748,660 baht to Thitima's mother.

After hearing the judgement, the six filed requests for release on bail, offering sureties, pending the filing of an appeal within 30 days.

The court later aproved bail. Rachadech was released on surety of 350,000 baht, and the others on 150,000 baht surety each.