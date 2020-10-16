One killed, 2 hurt in train crossing crash

The crumpled Toyota Vios after it was hit by a train at an unguarded crossing in Khao Yoi district, southern Phetchaburi province, on Thursday night. A woman passenger as killed and two men injured. (Photo: Sawang Sanphet rescue foundation Facebook page)

PHETCHABURI: A woman was killed and two others hurt when a passenger train hit their car at an unguarded crossing in Khao Yoi district on Thursday night.

The fatal crash occurred at a railway crossing near a bridge being built over a double-track at Huay Rong village, Pol Lt Col Narong Phraibua, investigation chief at Khao Yoi, said.

The accident was reported around 10.50pm, according to the Sawang Sanphet rescue foundation Facebook page.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene found a crushed Toyota Vios with Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya licence plates upended against the bridge beam supports.

A dead woman passenger, identified as Thitichaya Yaemkesorn, 21, of Ratchaburi province, was found outside the vehicle, Thai media reported.

Rescuers extracted two injured men trapped inside the wreckage and rushed them to hospital. They were identified as the driver, Theerayuth Khuenta, 39, and Bundit Charoensap, 33.

The Bangkok-Surat Thani special express train was stopped on the tracks nearby. It showed no damage.

Pol Lt Col Narong said the three victims were employees of Royal Plus factory, which produces bottled fruit juice in Samut Songkhram province. They were returning to their living quarters in the factory grounds after having a meal in Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi.

Police would further investigate the cause of the crash, he said.