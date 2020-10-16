Mae Sot immigration chief transferred over Uighurs' escape

Border patrol police, police and a sniffer dog, continue the search on Friday for the two Uighur men who escaped from an immigration detention centre in Mae Sot district, Tak, early on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: The Mae Sot immigration chief has been transferred pending an investigation into the escape of two Uighur men from an immigration detention centre on Wednesday.

The escapees remained at large on Friday.

The Immigration Bureau chief signed an order moving Pol Col Sangkhom Thadso, chief of Mae Sot immigration office, to work as an assistant at the bureau head office, a source said.

Teams from several agencies on Friday continued their hunt for the two Uighur escapees, aged 41 and 29.

The search area was expanded along the Myanmar border, but they had found no trace of the two men.

The men escaped from the detention centre in Mae Sot district in the early hours of Wednesday. They had reportedly rubbed dish soap on the iron bars at the detention centre to corrode them. When rust formed, they cut through the bars.