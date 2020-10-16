Korat dam discharge floods farms, houses

Relief effort under way after canals overflow banks

Houses downstream from the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima are under water after a dam discharge caused canals to burst their banks. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Water discharged from the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam caused flooding in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima overnight, with floodwater rising to the roofs of many one-storey houses.

Rescue workers on Friday boarded flat-bottomed boats to distribute relief supplies to affected people in flood-hit areas in the district after the water level at the dam exceeded its storage capacity, prompting officials to accelerate water discharges.

A huge amount of discharged water flowed into natural canals and irrigation canals, causing them to burst their banks and flood many houses and farmland on Thursday night.

Fifteen houses at Khok Samran village and 21 houses at Takhian Khu village in tambon Takhob were under water, authorities reported.

Pak Thong Chai district chief Banlang Waisiri sent staff to distribute drinking water, food and other relief items to affected households.

Rescue workers in a flat-bottomed boat distribute relief items to flood-affected households in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)



