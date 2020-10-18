3 more local Covid transmissions in Mae Sot

FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers pass the Thai-Myanmar border in an official service truck as they leave Thailand in Mae Sot, Tak province in northern Thailand, July 7, 2017. (AFP)

Thailand reported seven new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, including three local transmissions among Myanmar nationals in Mae Sot.

Three of the four cases in Mae Sot, the busy border town in Tak province, are family members of two Myanmar citizens who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

Two other cases were Thais who recently returned from Sweden.

The seventh new case of Covid-19 recorded on Sunday was a Belgian who recently flew into the country.

The new cases took the accumulated total to 3,686. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 59.

Before the five new cases this week, the country last confirmed a local transmission on Sept 11.