Big meth pills seizure in Bung Kan
Thailand
General

published : 19 Oct 2020 at 13:30

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Bags containing 5.58 million methamphetamine pills on the back of a covered pickup truck stopped on Sunday in Bung Khong Long district of Bung Kan province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
BUNG KAN: More than 5.5 million methamphetamine pills were seized late on Sunday night in Bung Khong Long district by soldiers of the Nakhon Phanom-based Mekong Riverine Unit.

Capt Surasak Suwankesa, commander of the Nakhon Phanom MRU, said that, acting on a tip-off, a patrol intercepted a covered Toyota Vigo pickup at Tha Dok Kham, a village near the boundary with Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom.

The driver of the pickup fled.

The truck's cargo was 14 fertiliser sacks containing a total of 5,580,000 meth pills, street value about 500 million baht.

