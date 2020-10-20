Section
Pak Thong Chai flooding persists, water on highway
Thailand
General

published : 20 Oct 2020 at 10:47

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Residents are evacuated by boat from a flood-hit community in Pak Thong Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The flooding in Pak Thong Chai district continues unabated, with Lam Phra Phloeng Dam increasing its rate of discharge downstream as runoff from heavy rain streams into the reservoir.

The dam is discharging more water into the irrigation system and natural waterways, which are rising higher.

The Hin Ta Ngo reservoir wall has also ruptured, adding to the flooding of communities and roads in the district. 

Lam Phra Phloeng-Krathok intersection on Highway 2412 was under 10 centimetres of water on Tuesday morning, but was still passable.

A section of Highway 2412 between Lam Phra Phloeng Dam and the Lam Phra Phloeng intersection was under about 15cm of water. Small vehicles were proceeding with caution.

The 3rd Highway District and local administrations put up warning signs along the road and sent officials to many spots to direct traffic.

The Lam Phra Phloeng Dam is brimming, currently holding about 165 million cubic metres of water, or 106.53% of its designed capacity.

