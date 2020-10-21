Section
Protest leaders 'Penguin', 'Rung' charged in Criminal Court
Thailand
General

published : 21 Oct 2020 at 14:32

writer: Pongpat Wongyala and Online Reporters

Protest leaders Parit “Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul flash three-finger salutes against dictatorship before police take them into the Criminal Court on Wednesday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Two protest leaders, Parit “Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, were taken to the Criminal Court on Wednesday as Bangkok police pressed charges against them for their part in an anti-government rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 19.

Samran Rat police took the two pro-democracy activists from the Region 1 Border Patrol Police camp in Pathum Thani province to the court, ariving around 10.50am on Wednesday.

The two Thammasat University students were released on bail by Thanyaburi court on Tuesday afternoon, before police took them to the Region 1 Border Patrol Police camp in Khlong Luang district.

Mr Parit and Ms Panusaya were also wanted on arrest warrants from other police stations for their roles in anti-government rallies in Bangkok and other provinces.

As they arrived at the court on Wednesday under police escort to face charges over the rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 19, the two activists flashed three-finger salutes and shouted “Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy".

Political science lecturer Prajak Kongkirati tweeted shortly after 2pm, "Police sought  to detain them for 12 days, but the court allowed 7 days only. I and Dr Ekasit Noonpakdi (of Faculty of Sociology, TU) have already applied for bail and are now awaiting results. If the court allows bail, both Rung and Penguin will be released on bail today-wait to hear news together''.

Around 10am, police took another anti-government activist, Suranat Paenprasert, the third protester arrested on a charge of intending to do harm to Her Majesty the Queen’s liberty during her motorcade last Wednesday, to the Region 1 Border Patrol police camp in Pathum Thani for questioning.

Mr Suranat, a coordinator of the Active Youth group, was arrested at his house on Wednesday morning. He told police he was about to leave home to report to Dusit police station.

Supporters showed up at the venue with paper signs with the hashtag #Save Suranat.  Representatives of the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre were preparing a bail application for him.

Supporters display #Save Suranat signs as the anti-government activist is taken to the Region 1 Border Patrol camp in Pathum Thani on Wednesday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

