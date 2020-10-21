Military donating negative pressure cabinets to neighbouring countries

A Defence Ministry photo of one of the mobile negative pressure cabinets that will be donated to neighbouring countries. (Supplied)

The Defence Ministry will donate 20 mobile negative pressure cabinets to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar to support their efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman of the ministry, said on Wednesday that the donation reflected the necessity for joint regional efforts to fight against Covid-19.

Each cabinet consists of a plastic frame with a transparent enclosure, and pressure and disease transmission control system.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said that military medical units in the four neighbouring countries could use the mobile cabinets at their hospitals.