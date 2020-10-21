Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Military donating negative pressure cabinets to neighbouring countries
Thailand
General

Military donating negative pressure cabinets to neighbouring countries

published : 21 Oct 2020 at 15:13

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A Defence Ministry photo of one of the mobile negative pressure cabinets that will be donated to neighbouring countries. (Supplied)
A Defence Ministry photo of one of the mobile negative pressure cabinets that will be donated to neighbouring countries. (Supplied)

The Defence Ministry will donate 20 mobile negative pressure cabinets to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar to support their efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman of the ministry, said on Wednesday that the donation reflected the necessity for joint regional efforts to fight against Covid-19.

Each cabinet consists of a plastic frame with a transparent enclosure, and pressure and disease transmission control system.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said that military medical units in the four neighbouring countries could use the mobile cabinets at their hospitals.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

State of emergency to continue until Nov 30

The government is set to extend a state of emergency through November in order, it says, to prevent a resurgence in the novel coronavirus.

16:59
World

France honours beheaded teacher as judge questions suspects

PARIS: France will pay tribute Wednesday to a history teacher beheaded for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed in a free speech lesson in a gruesome attack that has shocked the country and prompted a government crackdown on radical Islam.

16:45
Thailand

Bail denied

Protest leaders Parit “Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul refused bail by the Criminal Court, and taken to Bangkok Remand Prison.

16:15