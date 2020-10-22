Gas pipe explosion in Samut Prakan

Flames from a gas pipe explosion at the Asia Industrial Estate Suvaranabhumi in Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan province on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: JS100 traffic radio Facebook page)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A gas pipe exploded at industrial premises in Bang Bo district on Thursday afternoon, sending people fleeing in panic from nearby homes.

An early report said one person was confirmed killed, a bed-ridden elderly woman, and 20 others hurt.

The explosion occurred around 1.35am opposite Wat Preng Ratbamrung on the Thepparat-Lat Krabang Road, the mayor of the tambon Preng administration organisation told traffic radio station, JS100.

Flames quickly spread, and residents of nearby houses fled to safety.

Reports said 40-50 fire engines were at the scene battling the huge blaze.

Wutthikorn Stithit, senior executive vice president of PTT's gas business unit, said it was a PTT gas pipe leading to the Asia Industrial Estate Suvaranabhumi.

A PTT press statement said the explosion occurred after natural gas leaked from a pipe and caught fire about 12.55pm. PTT officials were sent to the area.

Early reports said the explosion occurred at the Asia Industrial Estate Suvarnabhumi. This was later corrected.

Supat Sawadchuto, director of the Asia Industrial Estate Suvarnabhumi, said the explosion was about 5km away.

Khao Sod reported one person was killed and about 20 injured, and about 10 houses and 20 cars and motorcycles were damaged.

The injured were being rushed to hospitals.

The blaze was reported to have been brought under control by late afternoon.