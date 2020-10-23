Monarchy supporters hit streets

Yellow-clad people at gatherings were seen nationwide yesterday in what was reported to be a symbolic move to protect the monarchy, while the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) decided to allow its MPs to organise demonstrations to show their loyalty to the royal institution.

The moves are aimed at countering pro-democracy protesters, whose demands include reforming the monarchy.

The yellow-shirted gatherings were also organised to support Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in response to another of the protesters' demands on Wednesday night, when they called on the prime minister to step down within three days.

Groups wearing yellow gathered in many provinces yesterday, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Surin, Khon Kaen, Songkhla and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, Sanhaphot Suksimuang, PPRP deputy spokesman, said the party reached a resolution at yesterday's special meeting with regards to allowing its MPs to play a role in protecting the royal institution, if they wish, through activities now being observed in several provinces.

Such activities may show those with differing views that there are still people who love and are willing to protect the royal institution, said Mr Sanhaphot.

He insisted this action by the PPRP will not bring about any clashes with groups demanding monarchy reform, unless some outside the party set up a situation to trigger violence.

Pailin Tiansuwan, another deputy party spokesman, said the PPRP strictly follows its three-point stance -- supporting the democratic reform of government with the King as head of state, the intent to achieve public advancement and supporting a rewrite of the constitution without any changes to Chapters 1 and 2.

Chapter 1 stipulates that Thailand is a one and indivisible kingdom and adopts a democratic regime of government with the King as head of state, while Chapter 2 concerns the King.

PPRP secretary-general Anu­cha Nakasai, meanwhile, affirmed the party's support for Gen Prayut as prime minister.

"Gen Prayut has not done anything wrong in his leadership of the government," he said, urging protesters to pursue their aims through parliament.