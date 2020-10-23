Cool season descends on the kingdom

Rain, floods have still not ended yet

The kingdom on Thursday officially entered the cool season, according to the Meteorological Department, as provinces were warned to brace for floods as a result of storms still battering the country.

Despite the rainy season officially ending, some areas will continue to experience heavy rainfall, the department said.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, said the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a warning to the capital and 11 nearby provinces in the central area of the kingdom may be affected by the discharge of water from the Chao Phraya Dam.

The provinces include Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

The RID said it needs to discharge water from the dam as its reservoir is full to the brim.

This will mean that water levels in the Phong Pheng and Bang Ban canals in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya's Sena district, which connects to the Chao Phraya River, will rise by 60 centimetres.

The warning was issued because riverbanks in Bangkok can only handle a flow rate of 3,000 cubic metres per second.

Barriers along canals connecting to the Chao Phraya River have been fixed, while sandbags were being used to reinforce drainage systems.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will arrange sandbags for 358 houses in the capital not protected by water barriers.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, water overflowing from the Lam Takhong River has already flooded several areas in the provincial municipality, and water had risen by 60cm in the Mittraphap community.

Over 500 houses were affected, while 20 others were badly flooded.

Surawut Cherdchai, mayor of the Nakhon Ratchasima municipality, said the Mittraphap community was worst hit because it is located in the lowest-lying plain in the area.

Wichian Chantaranothai, the provincial governor, said even though the water level in Lam Takhong dam has almost reached its full capacity of 340 million cu/m, the dam can still hold up to 374 million cu/m of water.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon yesterday told a press conference that he had mobilised teams to assist flood victims and ordered water management authorities to mitigate the floods.

He said a water resources subcommittee has meanwhile launched a plan to help residents through dry seasons in the coming years by saving rainwater.

The plan aims to secure water for consumption, ecosystem protection, agriculture and industry.

The deputy premier said 22,847 million cu/m of rainwater will be reserved.