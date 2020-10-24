Financial hubs escape worst of the flooding

A pickup truck carrying residents drives slowly over a flooded bridge in Ban Rai village in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima. PRASIT TANGPRASERT

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Business districts around the province have been spared the devastating floods which are finally showing signs of receding, according to the provincial governor.

Wichian Chantharanomai, the provincial governor, said canals flooded by water discharged in large volume from upstream dams are draining significantly into the province's key rivers: Lam Takhong, Lam Phra Phloeng, Lam Chiang Krai and Lam Nam Mun.

Pak Chong district is now in a post-flood recovery process, he said, while the flood situation in neighbouring Pak Thong Chai district finally began to stabilise yesterday as the water level receded for the first time since the area was first hit by torrential rain a fortnight ago.

Water runoff from Pak Thong Chai flowed into canals and out to the districts downstream, including Chok Chai, Chakkarat and Phimai but it was diverted without having affected the financial centres of the respective districts, Mr Wichian said.

Only those living in riverside areas were affected by floodwater emptying into Lam Nam Mun, he said, adding that it should not take too long for the entire province to return to normal.

In Chok Chai district, three sections of Road 304 linking Chok Chai and Khon Buri were inundated for the fourth straight day yesterday but even there, the flood levels began to recede.

The situation has also begun to improve at the flooded Prasat Prang Phakho, a 900-year-old sanctuary, where the floodwater was finally able to be drained away.

In Ban Rai, a village in one of the worst-hit areas of Chok Chai district, the emergency is expected to ease soon after the water level in an upstream tambon started receding yesterday, according to the governor.

Of all 34 provinces affected by floods so far, 19 have started recovering, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said yesterday. Details of the damage incurred were not available.

Thirteen provinces were still experiencing flooding yesterday. They were Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri.