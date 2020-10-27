B50bn contract to be signed for part of high-speed railway first stage

A model of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway’s first section, between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, put on display in December 2017 (File photo)

The government will sign 'Contract 2.3', worth more than 50 billion baht, for work on the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

The contract will have three parties - the State Railway of Thailand, China Railway International Co and China Railway Design Corporation, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the signing of Contract 2.3 of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train project, which is for part of the first stage from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, Ms Traisuree said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and executives of the Chinese government will witness the signing at Government House, she said.

Contract 2.3 is for 50.63 billion baht and covers the purchase of tracks, electrical and signaling and communication systems, procurement of train carriages, personnel training, the operation and maintenance works and the transfer of technology.

The project’s first phase, a 253-kilometre track from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, will have six stations - Bangkok (Bang Sue), Don Muang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima, the spokeswoman said.

There are a total of 14 contracts involved in the 179-billion-baht, 253-kilometre rail route from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway to the Northeast.