Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
B50bn contract to be signed for part of high-speed railway first stage
Thailand
General

B50bn contract to be signed for part of high-speed railway first stage

published : 27 Oct 2020 at 15:00

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A model of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway’s first section, between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, put on display in December 2017 (File photo)
A model of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway’s first section, between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, put on display in December 2017 (File photo)

The government will sign 'Contract 2.3', worth more than 50 billion baht, for work on the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

The contract will have three parties - the State Railway of Thailand, China Railway International Co and China Railway Design Corporation, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday. 

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the signing of Contract 2.3 of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train project, which is for part of the first stage from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, Ms Traisuree said. 

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and executives of the Chinese government will witness the signing at Government House, she said.

Contract 2.3 is for 50.63 billion baht and covers the purchase of tracks, electrical and signaling and communication systems, procurement of train carriages, personnel training, the operation and maintenance works and the transfer of technology.

The project’s first phase, a 253-kilometre track from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, will have six stations - Bangkok (Bang Sue), Don Muang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima, the spokeswoman said.

There are a total of 14 contracts involved in the 179-billion-baht, 253-kilometre rail route from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway to the Northeast.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Court acquits reporter Suchanee over chicken farm tweet

An appeal court on Tuesday overturned charges against a television reporter who had been sentenced to two years in prison for libelling a chicken farm on Twitter.

15:43
Thailand

B50bn contract to be signed for part of high-speed railway first stage

The government will sign 'Contract 2.3', worth more than 50 billion baht, for work on the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

15:00
World

Indonesia says 'Jurassic Park' project no threat to Komodo dragon

JAKARTA: Indonesia's environment ministry on Tuesday sought to calm outrage over construction of an island tourism project being dubbed "Jurassic Park", after an image went viral on social media of a Komodo dragon facing off with a big truck.

14:47