Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

The visa amnesty which expired on Sept 26 has now been officially extended until Oct 31, after which foreign nationals will face a fine if they have not renewed their visas, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Each renewal entitles visa holders to remain in the country for up to 60 days, the ministry said.

All types of visas must be renewed with the Immigration Bureau (IB) by the end of this month. Any renewal after that must be done within 90 days or it will incur a fine.

Once this 90-day deadline expires, any foreign nationals who have not renewed their visas and remain in the country will face charges, deportation and blacklisting, according to IB chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang.

He said serious health risks remain although no local transmission has been reported for a while.