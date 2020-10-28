Child respiratory disease warning for Khon Kaen

Parents take their baby to see a doctor at Khon Kaen Hospital on Wednesday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A doctor at Khon Kaen Hospital has voiced concern over an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes respiratory tract infections in children up to 2 years old.

Dr Kanokwan Sriraksa, chief of the pediatrics section, said five children infected with RSV have been admitted to the hospital. They were in the intensive care unit for children.

She said RSV is a virus that causes respiratory tract infections. Symptoms are similar to ordinary flu. Children found to have RSV should be immediately rushed to an ICU. The ICU for children at Khon Kaen Hospital has 11 beds.

Dr Kanokwan said RSV infected children need immediate medical treatment, or they could die. The virus mostly affects children up to 2 years of age, she said.

The weather was changeable at present and parents should closely watch their children.

Any displaying symptoms of coughing, wheezing, high fever and loss of appetite should be taken to a doctor as soon as possible.

Parents and their children could protect themselves from the virus by wearing face masks, washing their hands frequenly, and social distancing, Dr Kanokwan said.